Marvel Secret Wars – Battleworld HeroClix Unboxing

WizKids is headed to Battleworld with it’s latest Marvel HeroClix set, inspired by the 2015 event series Secret Wars.

The new set includes brand new figures to add to your collection, such as the Avengers, Runaways, and new versions of Captain America with the popular Shifting Focus trait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be versions of fan-favorite Marvel heroes and villains from the various domains of Battleworld, including The Valley, the setting of 1872 which featured Wild West versions of the Avengers such Sheriff Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Black Widow, and others.

There are also spider-transformed heroes from the Spider-Island storyline like Iron Fist, Hulk, and Captain Marvel, as well the baroness Spider-Queen.

The realm of Weirdworld also has a significant presence in the set, with the hero Arkon the Magnificent and the strange inhabitants of Weirdworld such as Man-Things, the Kingdom of the Torch ruled by Witch Queen Le Fay, and the Crystalium led by Crystar.

The set also features the Thor Corps, Battleworld’s all-Thor police force made up of the variousThors from across the multiverse including Dino Thor, Destroyer Thor, and Ultimate Thor.

Other characters making their HeroClix debut include Stick, Erik Killmonger, Regent, and Viv Vision.

Keep reading to see the figures we pulled out of a Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld brick provided by WizKids Games.

Booster #1

Our first booster was split between the Thor Corps of Asgard and the Crystalium of Weirdworld, with a Spider-Island hero to top it off.

In our first booster we pulled a generic 009 Thor (common) representing the members of Battleworld’s Thor Corps, a generic 010 Crystal Warrior (common) from Weirdworld, another Weirdworld native 025 Moltar (uncommon), 024 Boar Thor (uncommon), and 037a Captain Marvel (rare) from Spider-Island.

Booster #2

In our second booster, we got a nice surprise by pulling a prime figure.

The booster contained classic 001 Captain America (common), one of the Captain America figures in the set to carry the popular Shifting Focus trait, 007b Thanos (common prime), 018 Spider-Man (uncommon), 028 Maestro (uncommon), and 038 Iron Man (rare), the Iron Man from the Vallery as seen in 1872.

Booster #3

Weirdworld came out in force in our third booster.

The booster contained a generic 011 Magma Man (common), a generic 012 Man-Thing Soldier (common), the 021 Black Widow (Uncommon) of 1872‘s the Vallery, 025 Crystar (uncommon) of the Crystalium, and 041 Spinneret (Rare), the Mary Jane Watson-Parker of the Regency realm from Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows.

Booster #4

Our fourth booster contained another member of Peter Parker’s Renew Your Vows spider-family.

The booster contained 004 Crossbones (common) and 006 Sheriff Steve Rogers (common) of 1872‘s the Valley, a generic 007a Thanos Duplicate (common), 030 Stick (uncommon) making his HeroClix debut, and 040 Spiderling (rare), aka Anna-May Parker, Peter and Mary Jane Parker’s daughter in the Regency.

Booster #5

Another Marvel character makes his HeroClix debut in our fifth booster.

The booster contained a modern version of 003 Iron Man (common), another generic 009 Thor (common), a generic 014 Outrider (common), the HeroClix debut of 029 Erik Killmonger (uncommon), and 044 Witch Hunter Angela from the 1602 realm.

Booster #6

Our sixth booster was an all Runaways pack.

The booster included 015 Molly Hayes (common), 016 Klara Prast (common), 031 Alex Wilder (uncommon), 032 Karolina Dean (uncommon), and 045 Nico Minoru (rare).

For more Runaways goodness, check out our preview of the Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld Fast Forces.

Booster #7

We booster number seven, we’re getting to the super rares of the set.

The booster contained another generic 011 Magma Man (common), a generic 013 Worldbreaker (common), a generic 014 Outrider (common), 020 Tony Stark, Inventor (uncommon) from 1872, and the 051 Spider-Queen (super rare) of Spider-Island.

Booster #8

Booster number eight brings the queen of Weirldworld.

The booster contains 002 Spider-Man (common) wearing the fan-favorite black suit, another 003 Iron Man (common), another generic 013 Worldbreaker (common), 017 Captain America (uncommon), another version with the Shifting Focus trait, and 056 Witch Queen Le Fay (super rare).

Booster #9

Booster number nine brings the Thor Corps thunder.

The booster contains a generic 005 Gunslinger (common), 008 Thorus (common) of the Thor Corps, another 015 Molly Hayes (common), the 018 Iron Man (uncommon) from Spider-Island, and Destroyer Thor (super rare) of the Thor Corps.

Booster #10

Our final booster gives us a chase figure, one of the avengers of 1,000,000 BC.

The booster includes 001 Captain America (common), 008 Thorus (Common), 022 Ultimate Thor (uncommon) making a return to HeroClix after a decade-long absence, 035 Bullseye (rare) from 1872, and 064 Iron Fist (chase), the first Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe.

******************

What do you think of our pulls? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld goes on sale October 17th.