Marvel Heroes Collide With Atlantis In DC Crossover Art

Some times you actively seek out and find things you want, other times completely unexpected things fall into your lap that you hadn’t even dreamt of.

Recent fan art has surfaced online of various Marvel superheroes as if they were members of Arthur Curry’s entourage in Aquaman and quite frankly, the artwork is so beautiful, you might be disappointed it’s not a thing we can ever see in live-action.

French artist Sebastien Minatchy took to his Instagram to share images of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Okoye, Thor, and Gamora in this Atlantian gear. The images — which can be seen below — really are a sight to be seen.

As for Aquaman, it’s definitely not featuring any of the characters above, just in case you were wondering. The official Aquaman synopsis from Warner Brothers reads:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on Dec. 21st