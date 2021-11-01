The post-Immortal Hulk era is about to begin in a new trailer for Donny Cates (Venom, Thor) and Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man)’s Hulk. The new creative team is taking over for the award-winning duo of Al Ewing and Joe Bennet, who recently wrapped up their Immortal Hulk run with Issue #50. Marvel’s new trailer for the relaunched Hulk #1 touts how the Jade Giant is “Immortal No More” along with a reinvention of the gamma-radiated superhero featuring kinetic panels from Ottley and colorist Frank Martin.

Marvel’s Hulk trailer kicks off with two rage-filled green fists pummeling a massive, mystery structure on a vacant, barren terrain. “As the Hulk rampages across the globe,” a phrase on the screen reads, “Our heroes can’t contain him.” We then see members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Falcon and Spider-Man gathered together, possibly meeting to decide how to solve their latest Hulk problem. The trailer continues, “The military can’t kill him. But Bruce Banner knows what to do… reinvent the Hulk.”

Hulk, wearing a technological suit, begins to go on a rampage against an Iron Man Hulkbuster. Another scene shows an even larger Iron Man robot in gold and dark grey color tones. The machine appears to be attached to a warehouse wall, and a long ladder connects to its chest, with the Hulk walking up to it. There is also a circular portal coming from the chest of the Iron Man robotic. Hulk also does battle with M.O.D.O.K and A.I.M.

“Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is,” Cates said when Hulk was announced back in June. “Haha… oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry….and guess what? Well…pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry.” A Marvel statement also claimed “Bruce Banner discovers a radical way to control the monster within.” A preview of the series was included in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1, which saw the Hulk/M.O.D.O.K. confrontation, as well as the looks of Hulk going back to space for more cosmic adventures in a nod to the “Planet Hulk” storyline.

Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley and Frank Martin goes on sale November 24, 2021. How will it stack up against Immortal Hulk? Sound off in the comments below!