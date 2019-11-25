Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Wants to Make Hulk vs. Wolverine

Marvel brought the Hulk’s Infinity Saga arc to a close, along with the saga itself, in Avengers: Endgame. But Hulk star Mark Ruffalo is hinting that he may not be done playing Bruce Banner yet. Ruffalo appeared at Tokyo Comic-Con and revealed that he’s had recent conversations with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk,” Ruffalo said. “And I said yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell. And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’”

At least one of those ideas involves one of the characters Marvel reacquired through The Walt Disney Co.’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. “Hulk vs. Wolverine,” Ruffalo said. “I’d like to see that. Hulk vs. Wolverine.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a mutant, Wolverine is most associated with the X-Men, though he’s also been an Avenger. Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine fought the Hulk and Wendigo in his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #184 in 1974. Drawing inspiration from that story could be an interesting way to introduce Wolverine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Labeling it a Wolverine movie instead of Hulk movie should also let Marvel get around whatever hangups they have involving Universal Pictures in regards to releasing Hulk-branded films.

After the Fox-Disney deal went through, Feige expressed how excited he is to have access to Marvel’s stable of mutant characters, as well as the Fantastic Four.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige said.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

