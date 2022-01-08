Immortal X-Men Writer Kieron Gillen on Taking Over the Quiet Council From Jonathan Hickman

Kieron Gillen returns to the X-Men in . Gillen previously wrote the original S.W.O.R.D. miniseries, Generation Hope, and, most notably, Uncanny X-Men for Marvel’s X-office. In recent years has focused on creator-owned work like and at Image Comics and Once and Future. Last year, he returned to Marvel Comics to write its . Earlier this year, Gillen returned to the Marvel Universe proper in . Next, he’s writing the X-Men series focused on the Quiet Council of Krakoa following Jonathan Hickman’s departure from the X-books with Inferno. It also puts Gillen at the helm of two parties involved in Marvel’s upcoming Judgment Day event.

Gillen discussed his return to the X-Men in an interview with CBR. “They said to me, ‘Jonathan [Hickman] is going to step off the X-Books and we want to do a Quiet Council book. Are you interested?’ Since it was specifically a Quiet Council book, it was relevant to my interests. It’s a political, large-scale Krakoan book. Also, it’s weird and I only recently realized that if Jonathan hadn’t left I wouldn’t be in the X-Office. It’s not because I dislike Jonathan. It’s that I’m pretty sure he would have done this book. Jonathan likes high-level, political books with people sitting around a table. This is absolutely his jam.”

Gillen continued, expressing his viewers on the unique dynamic Hickman helped foster among the current crop of X-Men writers, “So, this book is a really exciting drama full of complicated, messy, intelligent people that I wanted to write. And being able to write this political superhero book in a glamorous place with a lot more give and take in this sort of writer’s anarchist commune that Jonathan helped germinate was great. I say that regularly because I’m always the meta guy in the room, but I think the X-Office is Krakoa in that this is a community of people brought together to fight for a shared corner even if they disagree — and they disagree a lot! That’s part of the fun of it and the point of doing X-Men books. You get different angles, situations, and takes. It becomes this Hegelian dialectic in the form of a comic book line. That’s my theory!”

