Marvel Infinity Saga Prop Replica Series Continues With The Eye of Agamotto

Disney has launched the fifth installment of what will be six replicas in the Marvel Infinity Saga Relics Series, each with a removable Infinity Stone that will fit into the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that will be released on October 19th. The lineup continues today with the Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto, which includes a removable, light-up Time Stone inside. You can pre-order it here at shopDisney for $99.99 (free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC).

The Eye of Agamotto follows the Orb that appeared in MCU films starting with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Inside you'll find the Power Stone, which lights up. The display stand also features three jointed arms that open to accommodate the Orb. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99.

The rest of the Marvel replica lineup includes the Aether Container, which contains a light-up Reality Stone. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99. The second release in the collection was Loki's Scepter, which includes a light-up Mind Stone. It measures 2'' W x 2'' D x 40'' L. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $119.99. Finally, the Tesseract replica comes with a a light-up Space Stone that you can pick up here at shopDisney for $99.99 . Keep tabs on shopDisney's Marvel page to order the rest of the Infinity Saga relics as they are released on the schedule outlined below.

As noted, you'll need to collect the entire series for the Infinity Stones that will power up the Nano Gauntlet. That's what separates this Marvel replica collection from options like Hasbro's Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto. It's also the reason why you'll have to consider spending $100 on a blue cube when you can buy similar lights on Amazon that can display multiple colors for around $20.

If this doesn't sound reasonable to you, consider picking up Hasbro's wearable Marvel Legends Nano Gauntlet replica here on Amazon for $124.99. You can get your removable Infinity Stones for a fraction of the price of the full Infinity Saga Relics collection. It also features lights, sounds, and more.