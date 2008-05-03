Marvel Fan Creates Working Iron Man Helmet

✖

One Marvel fan made a working Iron Man helmet and people are very impressed with the craftsmanship. @Abb_eliten on Reddit showed off the impressive works. It’s all there, the light-up eye panels, and the opening and closing hinges activated by a button press. This was a massive undertaking from all considerable evidence. They typed, “Been working on this for a while. I wanted a helmet that opens as true as possible to the animated ones in the films. Pretty happy with the result so far. This one is also fully wearable when removed from the base.” So, if that was the goal, mission accomplished. Fans have seen other creators try to accomplish the feat and this is a great bit of kit. Check out the helmet in action down below in the post.

In the movies, Weta Digital was the team handling Stark's layered nano-tech armor. Endgame’s massive third-act battle saw the entire suite of powers used on the big screen. Previously, Comicbook.com spoke with Weta's visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken, who described the creation of iconic Iron Man armor.

"Here in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nano-tech that he's developed," Aitken remembered. " And that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit. We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences."

The supervisor also talked about the armor’s biggest moment during the “I am Iron Man” scene.

"The suit's trying to protect Tony from this energy and it's sort of trying to repulse the energy back, but the energy's too strong, and so the suit's getting damaged," recalled Aitken. "We worked up quite a complex simulation where we see the energy surging through the suit, and then the suit's repulsing it back, and these big kind of gouges being gouged out of the suit. We showed a version of that to the studio, and they said it was doing all the right things, but it was just there was too much going on."

