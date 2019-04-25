Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Celebrates Chris Evans’ 40th Birthday

✖

Happy (almost) Birthday, Chris Evans! The actor known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America is turning 40 on June 13th. Evans' special day may be tomorrow, but that's not stopping some of his fans and co-workers from celebrating a day early. In fact, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner took to Instagram today to share a photo in honor of Evans' birthday, which is no surprise considering Renner is often sharing fun pictures of himself with his fellow Avengers.

"Happy 40th to you my brother !!! I miss you @chrisevans #a6," Renner wrote. The hashtag, of course, refers to the original six Avengers from the 2012 film. In fact, Renner and Evans were joined by

Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth in getting matching Avengers tattoos back in 2018. You can check out Renner's birthday post for Evans below:

Recently, Marvel Studios announced a Captain America 4, which is expected to star Anthony Mackie in the titular role. However, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers. Back in January, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me." However, that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

As for Renner, he will be making his return as Hawkeye/Clint Barton later this year in the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+, which will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Thie show is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

You can currently catch Renner and Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming on Disney+.