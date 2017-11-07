Marvel’s Joe Quesada Says Goodbye To Brian Michael Bendis, Promises Big Things Coming

Longtime Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis is leaving the company for DC Comics, and Marvel’s Joe Quesada has released a statement on his friend’s departure.

Quesada is currently Marvel’s chief creative officer but worked with Bendis for a big part of his career as Marvel’s editor in chief. That gives Quesada more experience with Bendis than most, and he is sad to see him go.

“I want to thank @BRIANMBENDIS for all the years of hard work, creativity, and more importantly friendship,” Quesada said. “During my time as EIC we had a lot of fun, rattled a lot of cages & made what I hope will be viewed in retrospect as some fun comics.”

While Quesada isn’t thrilled Bendis is leaving, that won’t stop him from enjoying what his friend is writing, even if it is for the competition.

“While I will undoubtedly miss having him at Marvel I want to congratulate Bri on his upcoming gig at DC and wish him nothing but success,” Quesada said. “As a fan, the change of corner box will not dampen my desire to read whatever he does next and look forward to his upcoming projects.”

This is a big shock for Marvel fans, who have long associated Bendis with the brand. Quesada knows this and wanted to reassure fans of what is to come.

“And for the Marvel faithful, while this kind of news can seem like a gut punch it’s all good and stay tuned,” Quesada said. “We have some big things coming your way as well as some surprises up our sleeves. 2018 is going to be a great year to be a comic book fan so strap in kids it’s gonna be a hell of a ride and I don’t want you falling out.”

Bendis has had his hands on just about everything during his Marvel tenure. He’s worked on Jessica Jones (which he co-created), The Defenders, Guardians of the Galaxy, All-New X-Men, The Avengers, Ultimate Spider-Man, Spider-Man, and big events like Secret War, Secret Invasion, House of M, and Age of Ultron.

If you’re interested in what we’d like to see Bendis tackle at DC first, you can head here. For more on the deal itself, you can find more details here.