Marvel Announces Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men Event

Marvel has revealed its plans for the beginning of a new era of X-Men. As teased in recent weeks and confirmed at the Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel at C2E2, Jonathan Hickman will write Marvel’s mutants, but he won’t be taking over Uncanny X-Men or any other ongoing X-Men title, at least for now. Instead, Hickman will write two six-issue X-Men miniseries beginning in July. Hickman teams with Pepe Larraz (Extermination) for House of X. He teams with RB Silva (Uncanny X-Men, X-Men Blue) for Powers of X. Both series, along with the War of the Realms event and the upcoming Absolute Carnage event, are leading towards a mystery Marvel event that will launch in December 2019.

“The Marvel Universe is a tapestry of connections, with hidden clues and incredible details woven into every story,” said Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski. “Our new publishing slate highlights the biggest moments for us this year…and we think you all will be excited for the next reveal planned this December.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release, Marvel compared House of X and Powers of X to some of the biggest events in X-Men history. The description reads, “This July, Marvel’s House of X and Powers of X will mark the next major milestone in X-Men history. Since their introduction by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby over 50 years ago, fans around the world have followed the extraordinary stories of the X-Men through seminal moments like Giant-Size X-Men, 1991’s X-Men #1, Age of Apocalypse, and New X-Men. Each of these moments introduced a new era for mutantkind – and starting this summer, the world will experience the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men.”

“We are excited to have Jon back with the Marvel family, and we could not have asked for a better creative team to help usher the X-Men into a whole new era,” says Cebulski. “While we can’t reveal too much about the story just yet, these new stories will redefine the X-Men and their place in the Marvel Universe. This is a historic moment both new and passionate fans won’t want to miss.”

Marvel fans know Hickman for his work on Secret Warriors, SHIELD, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and Secret Wars. House of X and Powers of X marks his return to the publisher, ending a hiatus that has lasted since the conclusion of Secret Wars in January 2016.

Are you excited for House of X and Powers of X? Let us know in the comments. Both series begin in July.

HOUSE OF X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GARCIA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On sale July 2019

POWERS OF X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by R.B. SILVA

Colors by MARTE GARCIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On sale July 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!