Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)

Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 by Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. The preview picks up immediately after the second issue ends, with Ajak wondering how they could have erred so badly. Progenitor is going to judge each person on Earth individually, and then decide the planet's fate by a majority rule: the percentage of those who pass judgment against those who do not. Of course, the Blame Game is passed to Iron Man, who had a hand in giving birth to the Celestial.

When Captain America steps up to be the voice of reason, Progenitor decides to make Cap the very first person he passes judgment on. In a beautifully illustrated sequence, the Celestial changes shape to appear as Captain Americawith his classic shield and an American flag flowing from his back. Seeing as Captain America is a symbol of the country that is unmistakenly the world leader, it's not a good look that the world gets worse every day. Therefore, Progenitor deems Captain America "a failure," giving Cap the "thumbs down" symbol.

"If it judges Cap by that standard, what chance do the rest of us have?" Iron Man ponders. Even after being negatively judged, Captain America remains stoic. He tells his teammates to work on a way out of this situation, while he begins the job of keeping the world calm.

The exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 is below. The issue goes on sale August 24th.