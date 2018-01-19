Kelly Thompson Signs Exclusive Deal With Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is starting off 2018 by locking in some talent.

Marvel just announced that its signed writer Kelly Thompson to an exclusive agreement. The Hawkeye writer has received praise for her run on the series, including her take on fan favorite Kate Bishop. The Hawkeye series has been on numerous best of 2017 lists, and she’s already built up quite the resume at Marvel on Captain Phasma, Captain Marvel & The Carol Corps, and her current series Rogue & Gambit.

“Marvel was truly my first love. So to be here today, not only writing for Marvel but ‘going exclusive’ with them, is the definition of a dream come true,” said Thompson. “I remember visiting Disney World as a teen and being so consumed by an issue of X-Men that was due to come out that I was checking newsstands like a girl possessed until I located it. So yeah, this is everything I always wanted.”

Marvel plans on revealing more of Thompson’s upcoming projects at San Diego Comic-Con, though waiting to reveal it has its challenges.

“Marvel has been incredibly supportive of and nurturing of my work as a creator and I really cannot wait for everything that’s to come, but waiting to announce projects is sort of like living in a delicious hell,” shared Thompson. “It’s torture not to be able to share the things you know with the people you know are going to love them, but it’s also insanely cool not only to know those secrets but to be a CREATOR of said secrets. And right at this moment…all I can say is that there are a lot of cool secrets to come, and some of them are even secrets I got to help create.”

Marvel has truly enjoyed working with Thompson thus far, and couldn’t be more excited about her working with Marvel exclusively.

“From the moment she turned in her first script, Kelly has continually brought big ideas, incredible energy, and endless enthusiasm to the Marvel Universe and every comic she’s had a hand in creating for us,” said C.B. Cebulski, editor-in-chief of Marvel. “We’re honored to now have her as part of the family here and could not be more excited for the fans to read the amazing adventures she’ll be taking our characters on next year – and beyond!”

Rogue & Gambit #1 is currently in comic shops.