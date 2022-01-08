Vincent D’Onofrio Addresses Dealing With Marvel Fans Trolling His Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio says that he used to have trolls. Specifically, Marvel fans trolling his Kingpin in the early days. But, over time, fans have come to love his character and have been clamoring for more over the years. The Daredevil star sat down with Comicbook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast to talk about the future of the MCU character. He also addressed how he deals with the criticism by not engaging. It’s an effective strategy. By not humoring the critics, he focuses on the work without any of the sidetracking. Check out what he had to say about his process down below.

“I used to have trolls, I used to have trolls,” D’Onofrio reflected. “I did. But, what I did was, I just stopped… I put them in a box where they don’t exist and I ignored them for a long period of time. They’ve just kind of gone away. Every once in a while, one will show up, and I just ignore it. Because I think that there’s too much going on in the world to perpetuate negative stuff. I used to get combative, and it was hurting nobody but myself.”

The Kingpin actor also shared his thoughts about his character’s perceived strength boost on Hawkeye. In his view, there’s a sequence from Season 1 of Daredevil that exhibits the same kind of brute force he used against Kate Bishop.



“You know I learned recently, a couple of the fans, they were very excited about it, they were commenting about the strength that I have,” D’Onofrio began. “Because I’m throwing Kate [Bishop] around and stuff. But I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of me and Charlie [Cox] fighting in [Stephen] DeKnight’s first season. Obviously, he’s an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.”

“There’s a scene that we shot on an alley, in a street in Brooklyn, where I’m literally throwing Daredevil (Charlie) through the air,” he continued. “Like, I’m picking him up and swinging him 15 feet into a garbage can. I do it a few times in that fight. It’s no different. It’s really not. So, I keep saying that it’s the same Fisk that was in DareDevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I understand.”



