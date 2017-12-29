A Marvel Fan Knitted An Awesome Infinity Gauntlet

A Marvel fan has sewn themselves the greatest power in the world.

Bridget Thuemmel took some of her holiday downtime to knit herself an Infinity Gauntlet, complete with each of the six Infinity Stones. It’s an impressive feat showing off not only Thuemmel’s impressive knitting skills, but also a supreme amount of downtime and desire to rule the universe with a well-threaded glove.

Check out the Infinity Gauntlet below!

“I couldn’t let the idea go,” Thuemmel wrote. “So I ripped through an Infinity Gauntlet yesterday.”

The glove has since become popular on the Marvel Studios section of Reddit, earning praise from the users in the subsection. “This…does put a smile on my face,” Benedict_Indestructo writes, quoting Thanos in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

MovieMann wondered who knit the glove, prompting DrawFour Design to earn the credit they deserve!

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.