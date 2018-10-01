The Marvel Legends Captain America Shield Prop Replica is Back

The Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. The shield is made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it – NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top of the line option for cosplay and decoration.

That having been said, the shield was first released in 2016, and has been sold out for quite some time. However, it looks like a new run is on the way because you can pre-order a Marvel Legends Captain America shield right here for the original $99.99 price tag with free shipping slated for November. This is significant because the price of the shield from third party sellers is currently in the $200 to $300 range via sites like Amazon and eBay. So if you want one of these shields in time for the holidays, now is the time to reserve one.

On a related note, the coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently in stock on Amazon for $99.95 with free shipping. Walmart also has them in stock online with free shipping. If the sell out there, your next best option is to pre-order one here. The next batch is slated to arrive in October.

Having the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet in stock and ready to ship is an extremely rare thing, so take advantage while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

