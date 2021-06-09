Marvel Legends Cosmic Ghost Rider Figure is Back In Stock

Hasbro's Marvel Legends Cosmic Ghost Rider figure first went up for pre-order in January of 2020, but it has been sold out for quite some time. It currently fetches prices around $70 to $80 on eBay, but your second chance to grab the figure at retail price is happening right now.

The 6-inch Marvel Legends Cosmic Ghost Rider figure is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with a release date set for August. While you're at it, you might want to grab some of the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse figures that were announced in the Marvel Legends lineup recently.

If you're unfamiliar, Cosmic Ghost Rider debuted in Thanos #13, the first part of the “Thanos Wins” story arc. He was later revealed as Frank Castle, the Punisher from a timeline where Thanos finally defeated the Avengers and all of Earth’s other heroes. He killed everyone on Earth, including the Punisher, but Frank was so full of vengeance that he made a deal with Mephisto to return to Earth as the new Ghost Rider.

The catch was that there were no wicked left on Earth to punish. There was no one left on Earth at all. Now functionally immortal, Frank wandered the earth for centuries and lost his mind before Galactus showed up and agreed to make Frank his new herald. Imbued with the Power Cosmic, Frank Castle then became the Cosmic Ghost Rider.

Unfortunately for him, even the combined might of Galactus and the Cosmic Ghost Rider wasn't enough to defeat Thanos. Instead, Thanos killed Galactus for good but offered Frank Castle a chance to continue doing what he loved as a minion of Thanos.

