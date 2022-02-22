Marvel Legends Controller Build-A-Figure Wave and Retro Rhino Pre-Orders Drop Today

During their first Fan First Monday livestream for 2022, Hasbro revealed quite a few new figures in their Marvel Legends lineup. This includes a Controller Build-A-Figure wave based on characters from the comics, Spider-Man Retro figures, X-Men, and more. In fact, many of these figures will be available to pre-order starting today, February 22nd at 10am PST / 1pm EST.
A breakdown of the Fan First Monday pre-orders can be found below. Most of them should be available to order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time unless otherwise indicated.
- Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Rhino Figure (Fan Channel Exclusive)
- X-Men VHS Storm – shopDisney Exclusive
- Marvel Legends Pinless Mark 70 Iron Man Action Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends Speedball Action Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends Blue Marvel Action Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends Thor Herald of Galactus Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends Madame Hydra Action Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends Quake Action Figure (BAF)
- Marvel Legends US Agent Action Figure (BAF)
In addition to the pre-order items listed above, Hasbro also showed off additional figures that will be available later in 2022. This includes an Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave from Marvel's What If…?, a new Spider-Man Retro wave, Future Foundation Stealth Spider-Man, and more.
