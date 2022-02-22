Marvel Legends Controller Build-A-Figure Wave and Retro Rhino Pre-Orders Drop Today

During their first Fan First Monday livestream for 2022, Hasbro revealed quite a few new figures in their Marvel Legends lineup. This includes a Controller Build-A-Figure wave based on characters from the comics, Spider-Man Retro figures, X-Men, and more. In fact, many of these figures will be available to pre-order starting today, February 22nd at 10am PST / 1pm EST.

A breakdown of the Fan First Monday pre-orders can be found below. Most of them should be available to order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time unless otherwise indicated.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Rhino Figure (Fan Channel Exclusive)

X-Men VHS Storm – shopDisney Exclusive

Marvel Legends Pinless Mark 70 Iron Man Action Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends Speedball Action Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends Blue Marvel Action Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends Thor Herald of Galactus Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends Madame Hydra Action Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends Quake Action Figure (BAF)

Marvel Legends US Agent Action Figure (BAF)

In addition to the pre-order items listed above, Hasbro also showed off additional figures that will be available later in 2022. This includes an Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave from Marvel's What If…?, a new Spider-Man Retro wave, Future Foundation Stealth Spider-Man, and more. Stay tuned to our Gear section for updates on these releases. You can also keep tabs on the latest Hasbro releases right here.