Marvel’s Moon Knight One Month Teaser Released

Marvel Studios is counting down the days until Moon Knight debuts on Disney+. There’s one month left until Moon Knight on the streaming service. The new video Marvel released on social media builds the hype with shots of the action first seen in Moon Knight‘s Super Bowl TV spot. You can take a look below. Earlier on Tuesday, Marvel Studios also released a new . The poster features Moon Knight in his Mr. Knight persona. In new comments, Moon Knight.

“The honest answer is I don’t know,” Slater tells Total Film. “Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said previously that Moon Knight‘s depiction of the brutal vigilante will push Marvel Cinematic Universe boundaries. “He’s brutal,” Feige said. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do.

“There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Star Oscar Isaac had similar remarks, describing the series in terms of risk. “It is risky. He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as the titular vigilante, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. It debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.