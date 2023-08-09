Marvel Legends Hydra Stomper Build-A-Figure Wave Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following last week's big Marvel Legends figure wave inspired by the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+, Hasbro is digging deeper into the Disney+ Marvel Studios lineup with the Hydra Stomper BAF collection. It includes 7 action figures in 6-inch scale from series like Secret Invasion, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and What If...?. Most come with a piece that can be brought together to build a giant Hydra Stomper.

Specifically, the wave includes Nick Fury and Talos from Secret Invasion, Kingpin and Yelena Belova from Hawkeye, Agatha Harkness from WandaVision /Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Goliath and Gamora from What If...?. Each figure is priced at $24.99 and pre-order details for each of these figures can be found below

X-Men '97 Season 2 Recently Confirmed

During 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans their first official look at their upcoming reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, and even revealed something else pretty major. The studio also revealed that they were developing a second season of X-Men '97, and will continue the story that began in the fan-favorite original series.

Marvel Studios revealed a cool sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series as the panel transitioned to the reboot series, X-Men '97. All of the original voice actors are back to play their original characters from the first show, "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo told the crowd. DeMayo also made sure to give a shout out to all of the original creatives from the first series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all expected to return.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are all returning and will joined by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 will follow Magneto as he will be leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the lead antagonist in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.