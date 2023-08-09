Marvel Legends Hydra Stomper Build-A-Figure Wave Is Up for Pre-Order
Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends wave includes 7 Disney+ figures with BAF pieces for Hydra Stomper.
Following last week's big Marvel Legends figure wave inspired by the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+, Hasbro is digging deeper into the Disney+ Marvel Studios lineup with the Hydra Stomper BAF collection. It includes 7 action figures in 6-inch scale from series like Secret Invasion, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and What If...?. Most come with a piece that can be brought together to build a giant Hydra Stomper.
Specifically, the wave includes Nick Fury and Talos from Secret Invasion, Kingpin and Yelena Belova from Hawkeye, Agatha Harkness from WandaVision /Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Goliath and Gamora from What If...?. Each figure is priced at $24.99 and pre-order details for each of these figures can be found below
- Marvel Legends Nick Fury – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF part, weapons, and effects accessories.
- Marvel Legends Talos – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF part, alternate head, and alternate hands.
- Marvel Legends Kingpin – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes cane and two alternate hands.
- Marvel Legends Yelena – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF part, weapons, and alternate hands.
- Marvel Legends Agatha Harkness – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF parts.
- Marvel Legends Goliath – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF part.
- Marvel Legends Warrior Gamora – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes BAF part as well as a giant sword.
X-Men '97 Season 2 Recently Confirmed
During 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans their first official look at their upcoming reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, and even revealed something else pretty major. The studio also revealed that they were developing a second season of X-Men '97, and will continue the story that began in the fan-favorite original series.
Marvel Studios revealed a cool sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series as the panel transitioned to the reboot series, X-Men '97. All of the original voice actors are back to play their original characters from the first show, "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo told the crowd. DeMayo also made sure to give a shout out to all of the original creatives from the first series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all expected to return.
Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are all returning and will joined by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 will follow Magneto as he will be leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the lead antagonist in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."
It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.