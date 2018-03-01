The Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist is Available Now if You Hurry

Surprise! Hasbro was supposed to drop the HIGHLY anticipated Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist on March 3rd, but it’s here early. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. It’s available to pre-order while supplies last for $99.99 with free shipping expected in April. There’s more detail here but don’t even worry about it. Grab this amazing collectible while you have the opportunity. Here’s Sebastian Stan posing with it:

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Needless to say, The Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet will be one of the hottest collectibles of 2018. However, Hasbro also made a more affordable Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist for kids that’s available to pre-order here for $25.99 with shipping slated for March. The official description reads:

“When the Mad Titan Thanos wants to take over total control of the galaxy, he sets out on a mission to find the Infinity Stones and store them in his impressive, golden Infinity Gauntlet. Kids can imagine summoning the power of the Infinity Stones and controlling the fate of the galaxy with the Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist, including lights and sounds! Push the center button on the fist to light up the center stone and to activate mighty sound FX! The Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist is inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie and is designed to fit most kid hand sizes.”

Additional Hasbro toys for Avengers: Infinity War were added today and there’s more to come. You can shop the entire lineup as it becomes avaialble right here.

