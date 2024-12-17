Marvel Legends Lizard Figure Launches As An Exclusive

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Hasbro has added a new figure in the Marvel Legends lineup with this deluxe Lizard as he appeared in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. It looks fantastic, and comes with swappable hands and head accessories. If you want to add it to your collection, Amazon is the only game in town. It’s currently available to pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive for $34.99 with a release date set for August 1st. Details some of the on previously released figures in the Spider-Man: No Way Home lineup can be found below. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the retro Marvel Legends Spider-Man wave that dropped last week.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland has teased that Spider-Man 4, which is to be helmed by Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man director Destin Daniel Cretton, is “crazy” and “a little different to anything we’ve done before,” adding: “I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland said earlier this year. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

He continued, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me … We want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

Holland is first expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, before Spider-Man 4 swings into theaters on July 24, 2026.