Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man 4 Story: “Crazy” Idea Is “Different to Anything We’ve Done Before”

Tom Holland is thwipping up an update on Spider-Man 4. After confirming that the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel starts production next summer during a Tuesday night visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to tease what’s next for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland told GMA as part of an interview about his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero. “We are super close to having a creative that I think is really worthy of the fans, but I think now we feel confident that the idea is strong enough that we can finally say, ‘This is going ahead.’ We’re going to shoot next summer.”



Holland added that the idea is “crazy” and “a little different to anything we’ve done before,” but added: “I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.” The actor was similarly tight-lipped about his upcoming role opposite Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, which will reportedly shoot in early 2025.

Holland is also expected to appear in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, set to film in the spring with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. headlining as Doctor Doom. Reacting to Downey’s return to the MCU, Holland said that he’s “obviously delighted.”



In April, Holland hinted that the untitled Spider-Man 4 would take a different direction than Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pulled Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men out of the multiverse and into the MCU.



“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland said at the time. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need tomake sure we do the right thing.”

He continued, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

Holland has been collaborating with Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal, No Way Home co-producer Rachel O’Connor, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on Spider-Man 4, but development was paused amid the Hollywood writers’ strike last summer.



“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige said in February 2023. Co-writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who penned the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Jon Watts, wrote the script. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel’s Shang-Chi) is set to direct.