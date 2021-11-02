Marvel Legends Retro Lady Loki Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Back in September, Hasbro opened up pre-orders for a wave of Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man figures and revealed that vintage comic book figures of Falcon, Loki, and Lady Loki would arrive at some point in the fall. The Retro Falcon recently became available to pre-order along with the Retro Loki. Clearly they saved the best for last with Lady Loki.

The 6-inch Marvel Legends Agent of Asgard Lady Loki figure is based on her appearance in the comics complete with retro ’90s style Toy Biz packaging. Features include a cape, alternate hand accessories and loads of articulation. It also looks pretty fantastic. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $22.99 with a release date set for March and April respectively.

If this Lady Loki Marvel Legends figure has you thinking about Sylvie as played by Sophia Di Martino in the Loki series on Disney+, her Marvel Legends figure was released as part of a What If…? The Watcher Build-A-Figure wave back in July. That figure is available here at Walmart for $22.99. Details on the rest of the What If…? BAF Marvel Legends wave can be found here.

Sophia Di Martino will reprise her role as Sylvie Laufeydottir when Loki returns for Season 2. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus now.