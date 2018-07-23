Marvel Legends Archangel, Ultron, and A.I.M Figures Now Available to Order

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series just got three awesome new additions, all of which are exclusive to Entertainment Earth. These releases include the 6-inch Archangel figure, A.I.M Scientist and Shock Trooper 2-Pack, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary edition Ultron figure. Details for each figure along with pre-order links are available below.

Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Archangel Action Figure ($29.99 – Ships in December): Forever racked with internal conflict and dark urges, Archangel nonetheless strives to be a hero, saving the world from grim forces of evil with the aid of his impressive metallic wings. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Archangel figure is highly articulated and features a comic-inspired design, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. 6-inch action figure has wings and 3 accessories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legends A.I.M. Scientist and Shock Trooper Action Figures 2-Pack ($39.99 – Ships in August): A.I.M., or Advanced Idea Mechanics, is a scientific organization bent on designing the technology that can take over the world. Combined with the brute force of the Shock Trooper, the A.I.M. scientists innovate international design in the pursuit of world domination. With Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With these 6-inch-scale A.I.M. Scientist and Shock Trooper figures, featuring classic design, interchangeable accessories, and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel comics. Includes 2 6-inch action figures and 10 accessories.

Marvel Legends Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Ultron 6-Inch Action Figure ($25.99 – Ships in December): For ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been bringing the mightiest and most beloved characters to life on the big screen. In commemoration of this incredible cinematic collection of the world’s greatest super heroes and super villains, Hasbro has partnered with Marvel Studios to create the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for Marvel Legends, including premium figures from across the MCU’s most patriotic, mystical, Hulk-busting, and dance-worthy blockbuster hits. Collect Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figures to build the ultimate MCU collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Imagine the action as the Avengers battled the rogue artificial intelligence for the fate of the world with this 6-inch figure, featuring premium articulation and highly detailed design inspired by the 2015 hit movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

If you want to complete your collection, you can learn about all of the recently released Marvel Legends 2-Pack exclusives here, and the rest of the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years figure lineup here. There have been sell-outs in the pre-order period, so reserve these figures while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.