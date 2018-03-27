The Former Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack is Nearly Sold Out

Last week we discovered that stock of the exclusive Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack from Hasbro would be fulfilled by Entertainment Earth in the wake of Toys 'R' Us' bankruptcy. The remaining stock has been selling quickly, and now we've been told that it is nearly exhausted.

With that in mind, you can pre-order the figure pack here while supplies last (shipping is slated for June). We can see these becoming even more collectible given its status as one of the last Toys 'R' Us exclusives, so make sure grab one before the markups start.

On a related note, Hasbro has released the first wave of Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends figures - and they are glorious.

If you want to collect all of the figures, your best bet is to grab the set. Each figure comes packaged with a Build-a-Figure piece that can be used to construct a Thanos bonus figure. The full lineup of figures in the case includes:

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS PROXIMA MIDNIGHT

• 2x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS IRON MAN

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS CAPTAIN AMERICA

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS TASKMASTER

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS MARVELS SONGBIRD

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEG MARVELS SERPENT SOCIETY

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS IRON SPIDER

Finally, the first wave of 6-inch Marvel Legends Deadpool figures went up for sale last month and they're already very difficult to order at the standard price. However, Entertainment Earth is expecting a shipment in June, and you can pre-order several of the individual figures right here for $21.99 each - including the Cable figure!

If you don't want to wait until June and you're planning to get the entire set to complete the bonus Sasquatch Build-A-Figure, you can order the Wave 1 case right here with shipping slated for April. The case includes the following figures:

• 2x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.