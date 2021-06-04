Marvel Legends Wolverine vs. Villains 5-Pack Exclusive Pre-Orders Are Live On Amazon

Hasbro has surprised dropped an exclusive 5-pack of Marvel Legends figures that includes a shirtless Wolverine surrounded by villains Omega Red, Cyber, Callisto, and Jason Wyngarde (aka Mastermind). Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $120.99 with a release date set for December 15th. The 5-pack includes alternate heads, hands, and other accessories.

If you wanted to order any of these figures separately (we're guessing that first-time Marvel Legends figures Callisto and Mastermind are tops on that list), their inclusion in an expensive multi-pack is unfortunate. Still, collectors will want to jump on this set sooner rather than later since it's an exclusive. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Speaking of X-Men Marvel Legends figures, Hasbro recently launched their Age of Apocalypse wave 2 set are based on the classic alternate universe comic arc. It include Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, Sabretooth, Shadowcat, Iceman, and Legion. This is a Build-A-Figure wave, and in this case the figures will include parts to assemble the Age of Apocalypse Colossus figure. Full details about the figures and where they can be pre-ordered can be found right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.