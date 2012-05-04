Marvel's Loki Writer Has Hilarious Thoughts About Marvel's Avengers
One of the writers on Marvel’s Loki decided to have some fun with The Avengers this week. On Twitter, the Marvel account has been doing #LokiWednesdays to get people up to speed before the fun begins on Disney+. So, this week’s films included the MCU’s first team-up movie. Well, Michael Waldron will be helping Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god in that next series. He had some thoughts about the way the grand epic came together and Marvel fans were very amused by his observations. All the greatest hits are there, plot holes, Cap’s weird suit, the big showdown in the woods. There are even some zingers about the battle for New York. Check out some of the best tweets down below:
Alright #LokiWednesdays let's do it. Pumped to finally watch Avengers 1, everybody always says it's great— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021
If you want to get in on the action next week, Disney told you how, “Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays.”
Loki could've been believably shirtless for this Tesseract arrival IMO #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021
So much good stuff in that opening sequence. "Glorious purpose" straight into "ant has no quarrel with a boot" are some Loki all-timers right off the bat #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021
I like that the very first onscreen meeting between Iron-Man and Captain America comes after a reference to Ben Affleck's Reindeer Games #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021
The Loki pursed lips "ooooh" gif moment! #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/W2Y1kz9mNP— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021
Loki individually kicks Tony Thor and Cap's asses in this movie. I attribute that to his "Superhumanly Dense Tissue", which our writers' room discovered online and really enjoyed. @TheDweck feel free to weigh in #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/cThvowGuR2— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 20, 2021
Sure hope he gets that drink #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 20, 2021
Phew thank goodness Loki has superhumanly dense tissue so he was able to survive that Hulk Smash #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 20, 2021
Terrible, sorry. Hey Loki looked good in that suit though. #LokiWednesdays— Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) May 19, 2021