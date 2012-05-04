Marvel's Loki Writer Has Hilarious Thoughts About Marvel's Avengers

By Aaron Perine

One of the writers on Marvel’s Loki decided to have some fun with The Avengers this week. On Twitter, the Marvel account has been doing #LokiWednesdays to get people up to speed before the fun begins on Disney+. So, this week’s films included the MCU’s first team-up movie. Well, Michael Waldron will be helping Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god in that next series. He had some thoughts about the way the grand epic came together and Marvel fans were very amused by his observations. All the greatest hits are there, plot holes, Cap’s weird suit, the big showdown in the woods. There are even some zingers about the battle for New York. Check out some of the best tweets down below:

If you want to get in on the action next week, Disney told you how, “Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays.”

Does Avengers 1 still hold up? Let us know in the comments!

