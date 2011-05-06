Loki Watch Party: Disney+ Shares Marvel Secrets Ahead of Debut

Loki fans were delighted to learn that Disney+ was hosting a Loki Watch Party this week. The streaming service is getting people hyped up for the series and decided to take a trip down memory lane. #LokiWednesdays are here for the next few weeks at 4 PM PT. This week was Thor and next week will feature The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World. However, with the journey back to that first adventure in Asgard, Marvel had some cool behind-the-scenes posts for Thor. People may not have seen Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in this sort of light before. It’s wild to think about how long ago that first movie was. But, with Loki on the horizon, there’s just so much more room to tack on more stories for those two brothers. Check out Disney+’s posts down below:

Are you ready for the brother of all #DisneyPlus watch parties? Join us in live-tweeting @MarvelStudios' Thor today at 5p PT using #LokiWednesdays. pic.twitter.com/6gYSt012Y1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2021

Disney+ wrote, “Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays.”

