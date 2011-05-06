Loki Watch Party: Disney+ Shares Marvel Secrets Ahead of Debut

By Aaron Perine

Loki fans were delighted to learn that Disney+ was hosting a Loki Watch Party this week. The streaming service is getting people hyped up for the series and decided to take a trip down memory lane. #LokiWednesdays are here for the next few weeks at 4 PM PT. This week was Thor and next week will feature The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World. However, with the journey back to that first adventure in Asgard, Marvel had some cool behind-the-scenes posts for Thor. People may not have seen Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in this sort of light before. It’s wild to think about how long ago that first movie was. But, with Loki on the horizon, there’s just so much more room to tack on more stories for those two brothers. Check out Disney+’s posts down below:

Disney+ wrote, “Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays.”

Are you looking forward to the next Watch Party? Let us know in the comments!

So freaking cool

prevnext

We all miss Darcy

prevnext

Don't forget

prevnext

Stan Kat Dennings

prevnext

But, it's so shiny

prevnext

What a question

prevnext

Disney crossover

prevnext

Next week!

prev
Start the Conversation

of