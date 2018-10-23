Marvel Fans Launch Petition to Bring Back ‘Luke Cage’

Marvel fans have launched a petition for Netflix to reverse its decision to cancel Luke Cage.

Fan Luke Hunter has taken to Change.org and launched a petition for Netflix to bring back Luke Cage.

Here’s the plea from the petition’s page:

“Luke Cage is the finest Marvel show in existence. It exemplifies heroics, sassy banter, great music, and family fun. The cancellation of this beloved show is utterly flabbergasting. We must fight to save our hero of Harlem as he fights for us.

Save Power Man!”

So far the petition has just 46 signees, but it has only just launched.

On Friday, news broke that Netflix would not renew Luke Cage.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix’s joint statement reads. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The news came just one week after Netflix canceled Marvel’s Iron Fist.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the official statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

A similar petition was launched in support of Iron Fist. That petition has over 28,000 signatures.

Some fans have begun to speculate that these cancellations could lead to a Heroes for Hire television show that would bring back both Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker made a statement about the cancellation earlier today.

“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

Meanwhile, many Marvel fans are concerned about Jessica Jones even though that series has already been renewed for a third season. Others are blaming Thanos for the cancellations.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.