Marvel Announces Return of Luke Cage

✖

Marvel has announced that Luke Cage will be making a return... to the pages of Marvel Comics. In October Marvel Comics will launch Luke Cage: City of Fire, a three-issue miniseries that will serve as something of a modern character piece vehicle for Luke Cage by examining his expanded role in Marvel's Harlem neighborhood, as well as the larger Marvel Universe. The series will also see Cage go up against a villain group Regulators (shout out to Warren G and Nate Dogg!), as well the police, after a black man in Cage's community is shot to death. That socio-political firestorm will bring Luke Cage into the orbit of both Daredevil and his nemesis, Mayor Wilson Fisk!

While Luke Cage: City of Fire may be a Marvel Comics project, it certainly has all the ingredients to be a standout for fans of Marvel's Netflix Universe, and it's Luke Cage and Daredevil TV series. The timing couldn't be more opportune: a lot of Marvel fans have been hoping to see the Netflix series and characters integrated into MCU canon (now possible thanks to Loki's Multiverse expansion), and some will see this new Luke Cage series as proverbial testing of the franchise waters...

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official announcement of Marvel's Luke Cage: City of Fire series: