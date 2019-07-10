Marvel Makes Major Change to Jane Foster

War of The Realms has officially come to a close, but fans got a glimpse of what the future holds for Marvel’s universe in War of The Realms Omega #1. That glimpse revealed interesting threads for The Punisher, Malekith, and Loki, but one of the biggest reveals had to do with Jane Foster. As we saw in War of The Realms, Jane had taken up War Thor’s Hammer during the war and used it to become Thor once more, but by the end of the series, it shattered and formed around her arm, allowing her to conjure it into any shape she desires. In this issue we see what she’ll be using it to do, and if you haven’t read the issue yet be warned because spoilers lie ahead.

Jane is working with her friend as they process the bodies of the many Valkyries that fell to Malekith’s forces during the war. That includes Brunnhilde, who he so viciously slayed during the fight. They are surprised when Thor shows up, and it’s during that conversation that Jane notices several noteworthy things.

For one she notices just how sad Thor is, especially after he breaks the news that without the Valkyries there is no Valhalla since they are the ones in charge of leading warriors to that utopian place. Jane remarks she’s never seen him like this, even throughout all of the things he’s gone through.

She says “I’ve seen him beaten—broken, unworthy, but never so…desolate. It’s as if in taking on the rule of Asgard…he’s taken on all its sadness.”

Jane’s monologue continues, as she thinks to herself “he’s not just mourning friends. He’s mourning his faith. I want to help. To heal him. Heal them all. If–if Asgard needs a Valkyrie…”

Right then a voice says “Jane Foster…I hear you.” The spirit of Brunnhilde rises up and says “Do you accept our task, Jane Foster? Will you shoulder the burden?” Will you fight for both with equal courage. With Undrjarn the all-weapon upon your arm? Will you bear our name Jane Foster?”

Jane reaches out to touch Brunnhilde, saying “it’s the job I need to do.” Brunnhilde responds “Then I name you. By the ten great realms and all the worlds beyond, I name you Valkyrie!”

Jane then takes on the armor of a Valkyrie, albeit wit a few tweaks, and now that there is a Valkyrie again the rest of the fallen warriors can finally go rest in Valhalla.

War of The Realms Omega #1 is written by Jason Aaron, Gerry Duggan, Al Ewing, and Daniel Kibblesmith and is being drawn by Oscar Bazaldua, Juan E. Ferreyra, and Carlos Alberto Fernandez Urbano. You can check out the official description below.

“THE WAR IS OVER – AND THE MARVEL UNIVERSE MUST PICK UP THE PIECES! Midgard is broken, and as heroes of Asgard and Earth alike start to sift through the pieces, new heroes — and villains — emerge. What’s next for Jane Foster, now free of the hammer she was willing to die to hold? Thor’s brother Loki faced a terrible fate in the War of the Realms — and now the god of mischief must make himself anew. For the Punisher, the war isn’t even close to finished — but this time, he’s got his own army. And for Thor himself, destiny has finally arrived. The God of Thunder strikes out for a whole new adventure!”

War of The Realms Omega #1 is in comic stores now.