Marvel Makes Major Changes To Mutant Continuity In Avengers

The book starts off with the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. as they prepare to take on a Celestial army that has appeared on Earth. Fans will remember this event from Marvel Legacy #1, which featured these Avengers taking down an injured and poisoned Celestial. As Agamotto ponders the futures of this endeavor, he subtly reveals that mutants are already around in this day and age, which will be a surprise to many.

Iron Fist asks Agamotto if there’s any chance they will win this day, and Agomotto’s response reveals that Mutants have already walked the earth. “Those of us gathered here today are the impossible in physical form. Gods and Mutants and Monsters. Cavemen with the powers of the stars. We are without a doubt the mightiest force ever assembled upon the face of this primitive planet. But no. We will not be enough. Not even close. Not to win.”

That’s a rather negative take on their chances, but more importantly, it shakes up the Mutant timeline. The first Mutant has been listed as Apocalypse, who dates back to ancient Egypt, though the X-Men: Necrosha series listed Selene as even older. Now though it appears that both of those answers are incorrect, as Agamotto is either referring to Mutants who are not part of the 1,000,000 B.C. Avengers or the Phoenix Force, who has possessed mutant telepaths at various times in history.

Either way, Mutants are now a fundamental part of the Universe, even in these ancient times, and we’ll just have to wait and see how writer Jason Aaron pays this particular thread off in later issues.

