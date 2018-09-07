Mark Ruffalo Wants a Hulk and Wolverine Marvel Cinematic Universe Crossover

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is game to see his not-so-jolly green giant trade blows with the X-Men’s Wolverine.

“Well, of course, there’s always the Banner-Black Widow combo, which I think is always a good combination,” Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast when asked who he wants to see interact with his character.

“It’d be cool to see — I mean, people talk a lot about Wolverine and Hulk hooking up, I think that would be a really great combo.”

Ruffalo pointed to teaming with longtime X-Men star Hugh Jackman, who retired from playing the metal-clawed mutant following a 17-year run as the character in 2017 swansong Logan.

“And I love Hugh, and it would be cool to do something with him, if he’s up to doing it,” Ruffalo said. “He’s always teased Hulk versus Wolverine would be pretty fun.”

The short and gruff Canadian mutant famously made his debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk comic book, establishing a rivalry that frequently saw the near-indestructible superheroes butting heads in knockdown, drag-out fights.

Before ending his tenure as the ferocious mutant brawler, Jackman said he hoped to one day see Wolverine cross paths with Earth’s mightiest heroes.

“I would love to see him as part of The Avengers. Because there’s a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He’d like that,” Jackman told IGN in 2014.

“There’s no doubt he’d get in a fight with Hulk at some point. Those two bad, rage-filled characters are going to square off at some point. It would be quite fun. I don’t know how much fun to shoot it would be because I’m sure I’d be on the worst end of it, but hey, he can heal.”

More recently, following news Disney looked to acquire 20th Century Fox — current producers of the X-Men franchise — Jackman said he was unlikely to ever reprise the role despite long hoping to cross over with other Marvel superheroes.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head,” Jackman told Collider.

“But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.

Following a $71.3 billion dollar bid accepted by both sides, Disney’s Marvel Studios will soon be able to integrate formerly Fox-owned characters — including Deadpool, Wolverine, and other X-Men characters — into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing an opportunity for longtime frenemies Hulk and Wolverine to clash in the near future.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is expected to stay on as the mouthy mercenary following the completed deal, which could see Ruffalo’s typically-stuffy Bruce Banner and jade giant superhero get his hands on Reynolds’ anti-hero.

“That would be great, too,” Ruffalo said with a laugh. “That’d be a really unlikely pairing, but I think really funny and really great.”

Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner and the Hulk in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.