Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo Reminds Everyone That He’s Tom Hiddleston and Paul Rudd’s Biggest Fan

A handful of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are a true delight on Twitter, including Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Ruffalo posts everything from information about environmental charities to adorable throwbacks, and occasionally he shows some love for his fellow MCU castmates. His most recent post is a shout-out to both Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), who both attended New York Comic Con this weekend.

“Did any of you see my friends @twhiddleston and Paul Rudd at #NYCC yesterday? Hope you told them I’m their biggest fan😘,” Ruffalo wrote.

Many people commented on the post with some adorable reactions:

Other fans shared their photo ops with Hiddleston and Rudd from the weekend:

Currently, there’s no word if Ruffalo will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Four, but fans are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the actor will be returning to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…?. He’s also starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters.

Hiddleston will be seen soon in his own Disney+ series, Loki, which will reveal what happened to Thor’s brother after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

While an Ant-Man 3 has not been officially announced for Paul Rudd, there have been hints that the third installment to his series will eventually happen.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.