Marvel Cinematic Universe: Everything to Know About Upcoming Movies & TV Shows

Marvel Studios has officially begun a comeback campaign with Deadpool & Wolverine’s success – but that’s just one step forward. The Marvel Cinematic Universe still has a lot to prove its upcoming TV and movie projects, which currently include the new Disney+ series Agatha All Along this fall, and a packed 2025 slate that includes pivotal releases like Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As more information and promotional material for the upcoming MCU slate continues to roll out, we’re getting exciting new details about what these new films and TV shows will be all about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See for yourself, below!

Agatha All Along

Release Date: September 18, 2024

Synopsis: When a new series of tragedies strike the city of Westview, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power when a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

Wandavision writer Jac Schaeffer returns as showrunner for Agatha All Along, with Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos serving as executive producers for the series, with Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero all serving as directors for Agatha All Along.

The cast of Agatha All Along features Kathryn Hahn returning as Agatha Harkness, leading a cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha All Along will stream on Disney+.

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World’s trailer has people talking.

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Synopsis: Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder.

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Daredevil: Born Again

Release Date: March 2025

Synopsis: A reboot of the Daredevil Netflix series set within the MCU.

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan.

Thunderbolts*

Release Dates: May 2, 2025

Synopsis: A Group of antiheroes goes on missions for the American government – so far, that’s the only official synopsis for Thunderbolts*, but teasers have hinted at the team going on a mission involving The Sentry (Lewis Pullman), one of Marvel’s most powerful (and dangerous) characters.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing Thunderbolts* from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Harbour is joined in the film by Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr / Ghost), Wyatt Russell (John Walker / US Agent), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster), Lewis Pullman (Bob), Gerladine Viswanathan (Mel).

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Synopsis: This MCU reboot of The Fantastic Four is set in an alternate timeline where the world has developed into a retro-futuristic vision. A family/team of scientists ends up getting transformed by cosmic forces and must use their powers and smarts to defend Earth against a world-consuming entity (Galactus).

Fantastic Four: First Steps will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Julia Garner will appear in the film as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will appear in as-yet-unannounced roles. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the movie.

Ironheart

Release Date: 2025 (TBD)

Synopsis: In Ironheart, the teenage super-genius who created the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man “returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep.”

Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams, after first appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart will also star Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as Parker Robbins, a.k.a. the mystical misfit known as The Hood. Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will play Joe McGillicuddy, a (supposedly) new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, serves as executive producer on the series via his Proximity Media banner. Chinaka Hodge, a writer on TNT’s Snowpiercer and Netflix’s The Midnight Club, is Ironheart’s head writer and series creator. The show is based on the Marvel Comics character created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato.

Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. unmasked as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Synopsis: Avengers: Doomsday will be the beginning of the end for the Marvel Multiverse Saga, and will feature Robert Downey Jr.’s return, as the titular Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will also be returning to direct Doomsday, from a script by Michael Waldron (Loki) and Stephen McFeely (Endgame). No word yet on which MCU characters and actors will be featured in the film.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Release Date: May 7, 2027

Synopsis: The culminating event of the MCU Multiverse Saga, based on the comic book storylines that saw different Marvel realties pulled together for a massive battle royale.

No word yet on the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars. Like Avengers: Doomsday it will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, from a script by Michael Waldron (Loki) and Stephen McFeely (Endgame)