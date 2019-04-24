Marvel Moon Knight One:12 Figure Launched by Mezco

Mezco Toyz has just launched a One:12 Collective figure of Marvel’s Moon Knight (aka Marc Spector), and it is a very awesome figure indeed. Features include over 32 points of articulation, two head portraits, two hoods, eight interchangeable hands, and a variety of accessories like a pair of nunchucks, a grappling hook baton, and a crescent blade.

Pre-orders for the Moon Knight figure are up and running right here at Entertainment Earth for $80 with free shipping slated for October. A full feature list for the figure is available below, along with a description of the Moon Knight character for the uninitiated.

“During a mission in Sudan, Marc Spector was left to die in the desert by the hands of a bloodthirsty terrorist. Discovered by locals, Spector was brought to a tomb and placed at the foot of a statue of the moon god, Khonshu. After being pronounced dead, Spector arose suddenly, claiming Khonshu had restored him to life. Donning a cloak taken from Khonshu’s statue, Spector became Moon Knight, delivering vengeance in Khonshu’s name.”

The One:12 collective Moon Knight figure features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of throwing blade hands (L & R)

Costume:

Fitted suit with 3D crest insignia

Two (2) hoods (removable)

Wrist gauntlets

Duty belt

Knee-high boots

Accessories:

One (1) crescent blade

One (1) staff

One (1) pair of nunchucks

One (1) grappling hook baton

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

