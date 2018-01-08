Michael Pena Jokes About MCU Crossover Between Luis and Thor

Michael Peña, who plays Luis in Marvel Studios‘ Ant-Man franchise and appears alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in military drama 12 Strong, says he never asked Hemsworth about cross-pollinating franchises.

“I didn’t, but I should have, so maybe I should say something?” Peña said, speaking with IGN.

“I’ve never worked with anyone else from the Marvel Universe. I’ve just worked with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas which is a pretty cool list.”

Peña reprises his Ant-Man role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, opening this summer.

The actor teased a bigger role and an arc for Luis in the sequel, saying the ex-con is trying to “better himself.”

Luis is possibly inspired by his best friend, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), the ex-con-turned-Avenger who fought alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) in Captain America: Civil War.

Hemsworth, freshly wrapped on director Joe and Anthony Russo’s pair of upcoming Avengers sequels, expressed his desire to return as Thor for more Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures despite fulfilling his Marvel contract with 2019’s Avengers 4.

Peña is back with returning stars Rudd and Lilly, playing the eponymous heroes, and Douglas, who reprises his role as big-brained mentor Hank Pym.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts as Janet van Dyne and Dr. Bill Foster, respectively, boarding the shared universe alongside newcomers Randall Park, Walton Goggins, and Hannah John-Kamen.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6.