Marvel Teases Khonshu's Revenge on Moon Knight

Khonshu is seeking revenge on his former champion, Moon Knight, in September's Moon Knight #3. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Steve McNiven's cover to the issue as well as Marvel's solicitation text. Jed McKay writes the new Moon Knight series with art by Alessandro Cappuccio. The synopsis for the issue reads, "An apostate priest, Moon Knight has taken on Khonshu’s duty as his own. To the people he protects, this is a blessing. To Hunter’s Moon, this is sacrilege. It is no small thing, to betray a god and take on his role. And when the Fist of Khonshu offers shelter to vampires, the ancient enemies of the Moon God? The Moon Knight requires correction, and Hunter’s Moon will bring him back to the right path — whatever it might take."

What do you think? Here's the cover:

(Photo: Steve McNiven, Marvel)

Marvel announced the new Moon Knight series in April. The first issue arrives on July 7th.

"I'm very excited to be working with Alessando Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes - Moon Knight!” MacKay said when announcing the series. “In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the “Age of Khonshu,” Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows - busting heads on the streets. But despite betraying his god to the Avengers, the Fist of Khonshu's obligations remain the same - to protect those traveling at night. Apostate priest of the moon god, the mysterious Mr. Knight has opened the doors of his Midnight Mission, where those in fear of the weird and strange may petition for the aid of the Moon Knight! But this doesn't sit well with everyone, and hidden threats circle Marc's new start from the shadows..."

“When Tom Brevoort contacted me to work on the new Moon Knight series, I couldn't believe it,” Cappuccio said. “Debuting in Marvel Comics with one of my favorite characters is a dream come true! The story is a new beginning for Moon Knight, Jed did an excellent job as usual on the scripts and I'm delighted to be working with a professional of his caliber.”

Moon Knight #3 goes on sale in September.