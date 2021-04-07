Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series

✖

Ahead of Moon Knight's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Marvel Comics is launching a new Moon Knight series in July. The publisher announced on Wednesday that Jed MacKay (Black Cat) will write the new ongoing series, collaborating with artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). The new story begins in Moon Knight #1, spinning out of the "Age of Khonshu" storyline that ran in Jason Aaron's ongoing Avengers series. According to the plot summary provided by Marvel Comics, the story sees Marc Spector returning to his Mr. Knight persona and opening his "Midnight Mission," answering requests for protection from strange threats. Here is the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics:

"The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. That protection is offered by Moon Knight, who stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, the white-cowled hero must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. And let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith."

(Photo: Steve McNiven, Marvel Comics)

In the press release, MacKay says, "I'm very excited to be working with Alessandro Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes- Moon Knight! In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the 'Age of Khonshu,' Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows- busting heads on the streets. But despite betraying his god to the Avengers, the Fist of Khonshu's obligations remain the same- to protect those travelling at night. Apostate priest of the moon god, the mysterious Mr. Knight has opened the doors of his Midnight Mission, where those in fear of the weird and strange may petition for the aid of the Moon Knight! But this doesn't sit well with everyone, and hidden threats circle Marc's new start from the shadows..."

Cappuccio added, “When Tom Brevoort contacted me to work on the new Moon Knight series, I couldn't believe it. Debuting in Marvel Comics with one of my favorite characters is a dream come true! The story is a new beginning for Moon Knight, Jed did an excellent job as usual on the scripts and I'm delighted to be working with a professional of his caliber.”

This July, Moon Knight's mission is justice. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/uvbvi4gPTi — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 7, 2021

Moon Knight #1 goes on sale on July 7th.