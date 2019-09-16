Marvel’s Moon Knight Disney Plus Series Working Title Revealed

The working title for Moon Knight has reportedly been revealed, as the Marvel series headed to Disney+ is said to be operating under the guise of “Good Faith.” The series is set to bring Marc Spector to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, though there is always the possibility that the popular character could make a live-action debut ahead of his 2022 series.

The Moon Knight series was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Expo. It came along with Ms. Marvel and She Hulk, all three of which will release on the Disney+ streaming service in 2022. Given its announcement while only titles from Phase 4 of the MCU have been revealed, it is unclear whether or not Moon Knight is a part of Marvel’s Phase 4 or Phase 5. At San Diego Comic Con, Feige promised that the slate revealed at the time (which didn’t include any titles beyond 2021) was the entirety of Phase 4. Whether or not that change or was a guise for the announcements coming later in the summer is unclear.

Moon Knight was created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin as an enemy of Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night in 1975 (specifically issue #32 volume 1). The now we known character appeared in two issues of the series, which prompted readers to quickly latch onto the character. Marvel would go on to feature him in several books including Spectacular Spider-Man, The Defenders, and more. Moon Knight wouldn’t get his own comic series until 1980, but that series established many of the concepts fans still love to this day.

As the story goes, Moon Knight was mortally wounded by a man named Raoul Bushman after Bushman murder an archeologist in Sudan as a means to obtain potential riches which resided in a tomb the archeologist was searching. Spector would now support Bushman beyond this, helping Bushman’s daughter try to escape, only to get beat within an inch of his life by the villainous figure. Spector ultimately made his way to the ancient tomb and died before a statue of the Moon God Khonshu. Through the powers of Khonshu, Mark Spector returned to the the land of the living and be called upon to do his bidding of vengeance — also delivering justice to Bushman.

Spector is also revealed to be mentally troubled with multiple personalities living in him. The other personalities consist of Steven Grant (a rich socialite), Jake Lockley (an in-the-know cab driver), and Khonshu (an even-keeled, pragmatic avatar of the Moon God).

For a full guide on how to best educate yourself on the Moon Knight character, check out ComicBook.com's Essential Guide from Chase Magnett.

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date.

(via MCUCosmic)