Jennifer Aniston Wants Fewer Marvel Movies

Over the past decade, Marvel movies have begun to dominate the box office. In fact, comic book films in general have proved to be juggernauts, whether they happen to be of the Marvel, DC, or other brands. Even on television, comic books have spawned massive hits in the same time frame, such as The Walking Dead on AMC. As a result, some actors and filmmakers are starting to get what has been referred to as “super hero fatigue” (with Martin Scorsese being the latest to spawn some controversy) and now Jennifer Aniston is among those who are ready for a change.

Aniston, who recently appeared in a couple of Netflix movies with Adam Sandler, will return to television with another streaming service. This time, the Friends star is headed to Apple TV+’s upcoming The Morning Show series. While promoting the upcoming title, Aniston expressed her thoughts on the state of the entertainment industry.

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, “Wow, that’s better than what I just did,” Aniston told Variety. “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

Previously, Aniston had claimed a desire to be featured in a super hero movie. When Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment have not yet picked up the phone. Now, Aniston says the Hollywood landscape as “changed so much” and she would like to get back to some of what she believes are more classic films.

“I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” Aniston said. “I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.”

Aniston doesn’t seem to be taking a shot at Marvel movies here. It seems she is generalizing blockbuster comic book films into the name “Marvel” and simply pointing out the type of film she has enjoyed throughout her moviegoing life and professional career in Hollywood.

