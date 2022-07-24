Marvel's Phase 6 Confirms Two More Release Dates

Marvel Studios blew fans minds during their Hall H presentation on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con with an insane number of reveals, teasers, trailers — you name it, Marvel brought it. But while there was so much in that presentation that fans will be picking over for weeks if not months to come, the most interesting may have been the revelation of the Phase 5 slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the dates for the first movies of Phase 6. And it turns out, even after the panel there were more reveals on that front as well. A Disney release reveals two more Phase 6 release dates: an untitled film on February 14, 2025, and an untitled film on July 25, 2025.

These two additional dates join those released in the panel which are Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025, as well two titles to arrive in Fall 2024, one in Winter 2024, a Winter 2025 release (which may be the February 14th date) two Spring 2025 dates, and two Summer 2025 dates (one of which may be the July 25th date). At this point, it's unclear exactly what films may take those slots given the ever-expanding nature of the MCU, though Kevin Feige did confirm that collectively Phases 4, 5 and 6 are The Multiverse Saga within the MCU while Phases 1, 2, and 3 were The Infinity Saga.

Additionally, Disney also shared the first release dates for Phase 7. According to a Disney release, Phase 7 will kick off in 2026 on February 13th. The studio then went on to date three more films that year on May 1st, July 24th, and November 6th.

At this point, we don't actually know what will be in Phase 7. Phase 5 is just getting ready to begin with Secret Invasion next year and there's a lot of ground to cover even in Phase 6. One of the films that could be part of Phase 7 — or even Phase 6 — is Deadpool 3. That film is well into the writing process, something Rhett Reese previously spoke about.

"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater," Reese said. "Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So, it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."

