Ms. Marvel Audition Video Teases New Avengers, Inhumans in Disney+ Series

Vem ai: uma audição para ‘Ms. Marvel’ que vazou hoje cedo mostra Kamala Khan sendo entrevistada por uma Capitã (ou Capitão?). O dialogo entre os personagens trás referencia aos Novos Vingadores, a nevoa terrígena e aos Inumanos.pic.twitter.com/mAc0EuhbtN — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 10, 2019

Marvel’s upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ will introduce young hero Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An audition tape for the lead role in the series suggests it could also be a major turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tape, Kamal reveals her origin story to someone she refers to as “Captain,” sometimes calling this person “Cap.” She also talks about watching the “New Avengers,” and refers to a “Terrigen Wave” that triggered her latent Inhuman DNA. You can watch the clip in the video embedded above.

There’s a lot to unpack in that video. The “Captain” in the video is most likely Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. In the Marvel Comics universe, Kamala is a superhero fangirl before becoming a hero. She knows all the heroes’ powers and abilities, but she admires Captain Marvel like no other. That’s part of why she takes on the name Ms. Marvel. When Carol learns of Ms. Marvel’s existence, she becomes a mentor to her and gives her blessing to continue using Ms. Marvel’s name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kamala talking about the New Avengers is also interesting. In the comics, the Avengers disbanded after losing several members during the “Avengers Disassembled” storyline. The New Avengers later formed to fill the void left by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers find themselves in a similar situation. The team lost Black Widow, Iron Man, and Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. As in the comics, it sounds like a new version of the team will come together to continue the Avengers legacy.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD established that some humans have ancient Inhuman DNA hidden in their genes. Kamala Khan is one of those characters. In the comics, she gains her powers after Black Bolt sets off the Terrigen Bomb to repel an invasion by Thanos. The bomb releases clouds of Terrigen Mist into Earth’s atmosphere. One passes over Jersey City, where Kamala lives, causing her to undergo Terrigenesis. The Terrigen Wave, whatever its origin, could be the Marvel Cinematic Universe stand-in for the Terrigen Bomb.

Keep in mind that this is an audition tape. Whatever lines they gave to this actress may not reflect finished scripts for the series. Nonetheless, it’s exciting to consider the potential that Ms. Marvel could be a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of the audition tape? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are in the works for Disney+.