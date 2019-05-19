Marvel Fan Theory Suggests Scarlet Witch Will Create Mutants in the MCU

Now that The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 21st Century Fox is complete, the X-Men and other mutant characters from Marvel Comics can now appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This couldn’t come at a better time, considering the entire MCU is changing following the release of Avengers: Endgame, but there’s still one slight problem. The mutant race has never been mentioned in the MCU (for legal reasons) so Kevin Feige and the team will now have to find some way to introduce them.

Of course, every Marvel fan has their own idea as to how this will happen, and there’s a good chance that none of us are right. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with it in the meantime, right? One fan has taken to Reddit to post their theory about the introduction of mutants in the MCU, suggesting that it could rest on the shoulders of Scarlet Witch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theory, which you can read in full here, talks a lot about the rumor that the Disney+ series about Scarlet Witch and Vision could take place back in the 1950s. It states that Scarlet Witch and Vision will travel back to the ’50s to live in peace, in a version of the world without superheroes. However, when things go wrong, Scarlet Witch will be forced to use her full power, thus causing an energy surge that creates mutants around the globe, retroactively placing the race in the MCU before the events of the majority of the franchise’s films.

There could be major flaws in this theory, but the one point that matters is sound, as it comes from the comics. Scarlet Witch was essentially the creator of all mutants in the ever-popular House of M comic series, thanks to the same kind of energy surge mentioned by the theory.

This can take place at any point during the MCU timeline, depending on how the writers and producers want to fold mutants into the film series. It could easily be modern day or sometime in the past. But the MCU has already shown that Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful characters in the franchise, and that’s the only thing completely necessary to make this whole thing work.

How do you think the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce mutants? Let us know your best theories in the comments below.