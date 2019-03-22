‘Daredevil’, ‘Luke Cage’ & ‘Iron Fist’ Screen Worn Props Up For Auction By Marvel

Some Marvel fans are still lamenting the loss of the company’s live-action Netflix shows, after they each slowly met cancellation over the past few months. While the shows might be mostly gone for the time being, some lucky fans will get the chance to own a piece of them for a good cause.

Marvel recently announced an official auction through Prop Store, which will allow fans to bid on costumes, props, and set decoration from Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The auction will include over 750 lots of merchandise during a live two-day auction, which will take place in August of 2019.

“Marvel created ground-breaking television with the shows featuring their ‘Street Level Heroes’ including Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.” Chuck coastas, the VP of Business Development and Operations for Prop Store, said in a statement. “The shows were true to their comic book roots, and fans can now celebrate these shows and appreciate the art that went into creating them by owning a real piece of their production.”

“The props and costumes created for these series are the living embodiment of the comics come to life.” adds Mike Pasciullo, SVP, Marvel Marketing and Communications. “We’re happy to work with Prop Store to give fans this unique opportunity to own authentic iconic mementos that were used to create these beloved Marvel shows.”

This auction comes at a pretty bittersweet time for Marvel fans, as the majority of the shows have finished their run (aside from the third and final season of Jessica Jones). While the possibility of revivals on Disney+ and Hulu has already been speculated about, it would realistically be a while before that could even become a reality.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Daredevil‘s Amy Rutberg said in an interview late last year. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

If you want to participate in the Marvel Netflix auction, it will be taking place at Prop Store’s facility in Los Angeles County, California. To find out more information, click here.

The third season of Jessica Jones will debut sometime later this year on Netflix.