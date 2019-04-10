Marvel Debuts New Costume For Squirrel-Girl

Marvel’s War of the Realms has officially kicked into gear and will have a widespread effect on all of Marvel’s books over the next few months. War of the Realms focuses on the invasion of Malekith and his large army of Gods, Demons, Angels, Frost Giants, and more of Midgard, the final world left standing after he ran through the other 9 kingdoms. Now that invasion has spread to Squirrel Girl‘s neck of the woods, and as we see in this issue she gets a new mission and a spiffy new costume as a result.

Obviously spoilers incoming for The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #43, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned. We good? Good. So Squirrel Girl ends up being pulled out away from her friends and back to our universe as the world finds itself invaded by Malekith’s forces. She finds Loki there, who explains to her what’s going on and what she must do to help turn the tide of the war.

He tells her she needs to go to Canada and infiltrate a secret base occupied by Frost Giants and then teleports her there. The only problem is she wasn’t in her costume when she met Loki, as she was simply enjoying the day with her friends. As such, she wasn’t properly prepared to go against two Frost Giants when she got to Canada. Thankfully she ran into her parents, and it turns out her mother had been working on a special surprise.

Doreen thought she had her Arctic Adventure Variant Uniform in storage, but it turned out her mother had donated that suit when Doreen moved out. Thankfully though she had been pulling together material and making her something new, which turns out to be a new costume.

The suit features a full mask with an opening for her eyes, and of course, it is themed after a squirrel. The jacket is tan and brown and features heavier material so she can stay warm, while the boots and gloves and black and tan and the pants are also mostly black with tan accents. There’s also a nut symbol on the shoulders and a pouch on her belt for extra gear.

As you can see in the image above, it’s pretty spectacular, and while we figure she’ll wear her traditional costume when out of the colder surroundings, we still hope we see this return in the future.

“WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! You know how Squirrel Girl has stayed out of most Marvel events? Turns out, that was only because THOSE events didn’t involve her good pal LOKI LAUFEYSON! When Earth is attacked as part of the WAR OF THE REALMS, Squirrel Girl is called back from her Negative Zone vacation, and Loki recruits her as part of a secret mission! Is Loki running a scheme? Probably. Is he playing a trick? Almost certainly. But he NEVER lies about the safety of his good friend (and Cat Thor creator) Nancy Whitehead, and that puts him and Doreen on the same side. It’s Squirrel Girl’s first BIG EVENT CROSSOVER… but it’s still the start of a stand-alone epic that you can still enjoy even if you only read SQUIRREL GIRL! Also if you’re reading this because you’re thinking, “Hmm I’m big into WAR OF THE REALMS but do I really need to see what happens in SQUIRREL GIRL” then let me say WOW DO YOU EVER, THERE’S A REVEAL ON THIS LAST PAGE THAT’S BEEN IN THE WORKS FOR YEARS!”

