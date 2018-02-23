Get 36 Marvel Origin Stories on One Poster

If you have 24″ x 36″ of free wall space in your home, you can fill it with 36 Marvel origin stories thanks to this officially licensed poster from Pop Chart Lab. Not only that, you can save 20% on your order when you use the code EXSALESIOR at checkout! The discount applies whether you get the poster by itself, or upgrade to a panel display or frame displays in black, white, cherry and walnut. That’s something to consider since getting things framed on your own is usually very expensive. From the official description:

“Pop Chart Lab and Marvel Comics are teaming up to bring you a senses-shattering series of super-heroic charts! This incredible inaugural issue features an array of hand-illustrated mini-comics depicting the astonishing origins of major Marvel characters—from Cap’s super-soldier serum to Black Panther’s Wakandan legacy to Squirrel Girl’s nutty genetic mutation—highlighting the many ways a hero is made.’Nuff said!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Marvel Studios is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and they’ve unveiled a pretty awesome shirt for the occasion. It even has the dates of all their biggest films on the back. You can order the design on Amazon in t-shirt, long sleeve, and hoodie styles.

Pop Chart Lab notes that this poster is “the first in what’s sure to be a mighty, marvelous partnership”, so we can expect more awesome artwork like this in the future. Start thinking about where to put all of it! You might also want to check out some of the many gorgeous art prints that are availalble via Sideshow Collectibles.

The Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium poster is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March 8th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.