Marvel’s Paul Bettany Terrorizes House Guests With Vision Bust Hidden on Toilets and in Beds

In an appearance on Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, Avengers: Endgame star Paul Bettany revealed that one of the things he kept from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a cast of his face, painted red and used during the production of some of his scenes as The Vision. What’s more interesting than the fact that he took the cast, is why: he apparently uses it to pull pranks on guests who come to spend the night at his house. Colbert presented a photo to Bettany, who was appearing to promote A Very British Scandal alongside his co-star, Claire Foy, and the actor seemed surprised to see it.

The initial photo featured the bust sitting on the tank of a toilet. A second photo later showed it on a guest bed, its head on the pillow and a blanket pulled up to where the cast ended.

“They made a bust of me in order that they could light scenes when I wasn’t there,” Bettany told the host. “I don’t know why they didn’t just use this in the actual scenes, because we have a similar sort of wooden quality. And I stole it so that I could take it to my country house and hide it…when people come over to stay, hide it in their toilets.”

You can see the video below.

Of course, the “red” Vision might be gone, but Colbert asked whether the actor’s “White Vision” variant might pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness…well, he didn’t have anything of value to say in terms of an answer. If so, though, good news: maybe he’ll have another, equally creepy bust for any other guest rooms he might have.

Here’s the official synopsis for that film, which is due in theaters on May 6.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.”

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.