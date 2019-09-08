Marvel Studios Phase 4 Intro Videos Revealed

It’s now been over a month since Marvel Studios revealed the bulk of its Phase 4 slate at San Diego Comic-Con and finally, someone in attendance has leaked the videos in a now-viral Reddit post. In the 45-second video that’s surfaced, we see the logo animations for all of the projects announced at Comic-Con, both on the film and show side of things.

In total, ten different logo animations are seen in the video of varying lengths. The longest once — it’s no comparison, really — is the Hawkeye animation which features Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and several arrows as the travel across screen with the classic purple and yellow colors. As seen before, it finishes off with the Hawkeye logo from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s fan-favorite run with the character.

It should be noted the title cards revealed only include what was revealed at Comic-Con and none of the properties introduced at D23 Expo a few weeks expo like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. It should be noted that Marvel logos have often changed from the initial reveal until the time they’re used in the film’s release marketing, so it’s all but guaranteed we’ll see changes to the animations in the video.

After his big reveal at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed his Phase 4 plans to CNN, saying he and his team wanted to start with a clean slate moving forward.

“There always is [a bigger vision], and it sort of only comes into view for others as it all solidifies,” Feige explained. “So ask me again at the end of 2021. But I will say, post-Endgame, we were always about the new. We were always about doing what we always tried to do in Phase One, Two and Three, which is do a film of character you already know, [like] Black Widow, in a way that you don’t expect.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

