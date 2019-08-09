Marvel’s Phase 5 Slate Rumored To Be Partially Revealed

Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back a bit on their next series of films in their ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con, though there are still a few mysteries regarding that next phase. While several new films joined the fray, two highly anticipated sequels were not part of the conversation during their panel at Comic-Con. Those projects would be Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though we might now know when those are primed for release thanks to some details from Charles Murphy.

Murphy previously revealed some details about Shang-Chi casting that were on the money, and now he’s revealed a few release dates. There are four (though one has two dates) in the post, including the date of February 18th, 2022 for Black Panther 2. The second date of note is May 6th, 2022 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though there are also two mystery dates of July 29th, 2022 and May 3rd or 10th 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That last one is likely the tentpole film that will unite some heroes, ala Avengers. Whether it’s actually an Avengers film or something else remains to be seen, but that would about the right time for another team-up of some sort.

Always subject to change and still much we don’t know:

Phase 5, V2 Feb 18, 2022-Black Panther 2

May 6, 2022-GotG Vol. 3

July 29, 2022-

May 3 or 10, 2024-😮 — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) August 7, 2019

“Always subject to change and still much we don’t know:

Phase 5, V2

Feb 18, 2022-Black Panther 2

May 6, 2022-GotG Vol. 3

July 29, 2022-

May 3 or 10, 2024-😮”

Black Widow’s first solo film is up first, and that is followed by The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Then it’s time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7th, 2021, which will be followed on November 5th, 2021 with Thor: Love and Thunder.

If the details above hold, that means Black Panther 2 and Guardians Vol. 3 are up next. As for the third date, that could be where the recently announced Blade project falls, though it could also be where Captain Marvel 2 lands. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but you might want to mark your calendars anyway, just to be safe.

Marvel’s latest film, Avengers: Endgame, is now on home video.